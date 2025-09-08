today-is-a-good-day
Sino-India

In a sign of warming ties, China has lifted major trade curbs on India

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Sep08’25) – India confirmed Sep 5 that China had lifted certain export restrictions, leading to the resumption of supplies of rare earths, fertilisers, and tunnel-boring machines to India, reported deccanchronicle.com Sep 6.

On its part, New Delhi has said it was examining proposals on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Development Bank that were made earlier this week at the SCO Summit in Tianjin around the beginning of this month.

China’s decision to lift the curbs followed an assurance given last month by its foreign minister Wang Yi to India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during bilateral talks in New Delhi that “China is addressing India’s needs of rare earths, fertilisers, and tunnel-boring machines.”

The lifting of the curbs followed what is seen as a strategic reset of ties between the two Asian giants amid rising US economic threats and tariffs globally.  The curbs had been significant concern to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in a nearly hour-long bilateral meeting on Aug 31 in Tianjin.

During the talks in New Delhi before that, both the leaders “deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges such as terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms,” the report said.

