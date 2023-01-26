China disappears Tibetan writer for Dalai Lama prayer request to exile contacts

(TibetanReview.net, Jan26’23) Chinese authorities in Qinghai Province had taken away in Aug 2022 a young Tibetan writer for having communicated with exile contacts and asked them to offer prayers to the Dalai Lama, reported the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Jan 25.

The whereabouts of Palgon, 30, who was taken away from his home in the province’s Golog prefecture, has remained unknown ever since.

“His family members were also not informed or given proper reasons for his arrest other than Palgon’s contact with people in exile to offer prayers to His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” the report quoted a local Tibetan source as saying, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

Palgon was stated to be an elementary school teacher in the prefecture’s Pema County before leaving this job to continue as an independent writer.

“Palgon usually is very active on social media platforms and audio chat groups where he writes and engages,” the report quoted another local Tibetan source as saying.