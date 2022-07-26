29.1 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
spot_img
Tibet News

China has jailed arrest-disappeared Tibetan businessman for 18 years for alleged separatism

43
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jul26’22) – China has secretly tried and jailed for 18 years a Tibetan businessman known for his philanthropic work after it arrest-disappeared him in early 2018, said Dharamsala-based Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) Jul 25.

TCHRD said the businessman, Tenzin Choephel, 45, has been jailed on trumped-up charge of “inciting separatism” in his home township of Tarchen (Chinese: Daqen) in Sernye (Sèní) District under Nagchu (Naqu) City, Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

Chinese police arrested Tenzin Choephel on Mar 30, 2018 when he landed on Gongkar airport, Lhasa, from a business trip to Chengdu City, China. They were stated to have searched his home after that to find some photos of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and some political literature. And he remained disappeared ever since.

TCHRD cited “a reliable source” as saying the businessman was sentenced on May 24, 2019, with deprivation of political rights for further five years, after holding him guilty of having committed a list of alleged crimes that included “inciting separatism”, “illegally sending intelligence overseas”, and “financing activities that endangered state security”.

China considers any sending out of information about human rights and related issues leaking of state secrets or intelligence.

Chinese authorities were stated to have confiscated all his personal property.

TCHRD said the TAR Higher People’s Court rejected in Oct 2019 an appeal made by Tenzin Choephel’s family.

Tenzin Choephel is said to be serving his jail sentence in the high-security Chushur (Qushui) Prison located in the outskirts of the Tibetan capital.

TCHRD said that apart from helping the poor and needy Tibetan people, Tenzin Choephel is well known for his works in protecting Tibetan culture and environment, and in promoting unity among Tibetan people.

Previous articleCandidates for next British Prime minister vow tough stand on China 
Next articleChina snares Australian activist in fake London embassy bombing threat case

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
990FollowersFollow
8,777FollowersFollow

Opinions

Opinionstibetanreview -

The Bodhisattva Path – A Cosmic Mandate for the Tibetan People, a broader view from an outsider

By: Liem Giok In Contending that the tragic issue of Tibet, for all its appeals to the sympathetic world,...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Tibet in the Year of the Tiger

Pointing out that the democratic West led by the United States, and branded by China as a ‘paper Tiger’,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.