China to electrify Golmud-Lhasa railway to enhance efficiency, boost tourism

(TibetanReview.net, May23’22) – China is to invest 14.84 billion yuan ($2.22 billion) to electrify the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, “the world’s highest, longest and fastest plateau railway,” starting in June, reported China’s official globaltimes.cn May 22.

The three-year plan is meant to enhance the 1,136-kilometers section of the railway’s transportation capacity and service quality, while lowering costs and improving safety, reliability and risk resistance, the report said.

The project also includes upgrading of passenger facilities in the Anduo (Tibetan: Amdo), Naqu (Ngachu) and Dangxiong (Damzhung) stations. 

The report cited Xiong Kunxin, a professor at the Minzu University of China, as saying the project will improve the logistics system in the area and promote connections with other provinces. Economic development will also get a boost, especially for industries like tourism.

