Covid cases in TAR now total 1,486, Qinghai reports 17 positive cases

(TibetanReview.net, Aug16’22) – Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) reported 160 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 1,326 asymptomatic infections during the current pandemic outbreak as of Aug 15 afternoon, reported China’s official ecns.cn Aug 16, citing local authorities. Five patients were reported to be critically ill. In Qinghai Province, 17 positive infections have been detected this month as of Aug 14.

TAR reported 77 (69+8) locally confirmed cases and 755 (523+232) cases of asymptomatic carriers between Aug 14 and 2 pm Aug 15, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Aug 15. On Aug 15 alone, the region reported 629 cases of asymptomatic carriers of the infection, reported the official Xinhua news agency reported Aug 16.

The number of the region’s high-risk areas had increased to 121, and medium-risk areas are up to 222, said the chinadaily.com.cn report.

Wang Shoubi, an official from the region’s health commission, has said that presently the epidemic situation of the region was in a period of rapid increase, with the situation of prevention and control being grim.

“The Omicron variant BA.2.76 has a shorter incubation period and is highly and rapidly transmissible, and can easily cause hidden transmission, multi-chain transmission and cluster infection,” Wang has said.

In Beijing, residents who had been to risk areas including Hainan province, the TAR and the Xinjiang are required to report to their residential communities, hotels or workplaces for epidemic prevention measures accordingly, said another chinadaily.com.cn report Aug 15.

Meanwhile, 17 cases of positive infection were reported in 8 counties (cities, administrative committees) of 5 cities and prefectures in Qinghai Province in a new round of the epidemic’s outbreak this month as of 17:00 on Aug 14, reported the official breakinglatest.news Aug 15. The announcement was stated to have been made by the Qinghai Province New Coronary Virus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Command at its first press conference in 2022 in capital Xining.

Among them, there were 3 cases in Dachaidan Executive Committee of Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, 3 cases in Dulan County, 2 cases in Delingha City, 1 case in Golmud City, 4 cases in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, 1 case in Haidong Citizen and Hui and Tu Autonomous County, 2 cases in Tongren City, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, and 1 case in Yushu City, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the report said.

The report suggested that the first positive case in the province in the current outbreak was reported on Aug 11 in Haixi Prefecture.

Starting from August 8, the Qinghai Provincial Headquarters Office formed three inspection teams to investigate Xining City, key places such as “two stations and one”, inter-provincial traffic passes, key institutions, key groups of epidemic prevention and control, and people returning to and returning to Qinghai, the report said.