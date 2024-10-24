India’s Modi and China’s Xi formally met after five years, differ in their languages on normalizing ties

(TibetanReview.net, Oct24’24) –The “landmark” agreement India and China reached this week to end one of the longest military standoffs in recent times received the final seal of approval on Oct 23 from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping who formally met in Kazan, Russia, after a gap of five years and endorsed the deal, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 24.

This, according to the Indian side, will lead to a further easing of the situation along their Line of Actual Control (LAC). China only said it “will properly implement that resolution with the Indian side” as the next step without adding what it will lead to.

In their 50-minute meeting, held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Modi has sought to drive home the point that “Three Mutuals” – mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity – must be the basis of renewed India-China ties and the priority should be to ensure there is peace and stability along the border.

Xi, in his response, has said “it is important for both sides to have more communication and cooperation,” that they should “properly handle differences, and contribute to promoting multi-polarisation.”

As the next step forward, the two leaders have agreed to soon have the Special Representatives (SRs) talks on what has been described as the India-China boundary question, and which has not taken place since 2019. They have underlined the need to take relations forward from a “strategic and long-term perspective, enhance strategic communication and explore cooperation to address developmental challenges”.

There was no joint statement either on the border agreement or even on the Modi-Xi meeting, the report noted.

In its readout, China did not use the word “agreement” in its readout, which only said the Modi and Xi commended the “important progress” that had been reached through intensive communication on relevant issues in the border areas, the report noted.

Echoing Modi’s opening remark that “our relations are also important for global peace, stability and progress,” Xi has said, “It’s important for both sides to shoulder our international responsibility, set an example for boosting the strength and unity of developing countries, and to contribute to promoting multi-polarisation and democracy in international relations.”

However, Xi has again said that “specific disagreements” should not be allowed to affect the overall relationship, apparently referring to India’s strongly-held position that overall bilateral relations cannot be resumed without normalization of the border situation.

In its readout, India has said the two leaders agreed that the SRs will meet at an early date to oversee the management of peace and tranquillity in border areas and to explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question.

It added that relevant dialogue mechanisms at the level of foreign ministers and other officials will also be utilized to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations.

The agreement (resolution, according to China) reached this week pertains to Demchok and Depsang areas, the two friction points in eastern Ladakh where disengagement had not been completed thus far.