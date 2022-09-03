TAR again registers third highest daily new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, highest symptomless cases in PRC

(TibetanReview.net, Sep03’22) – Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) has reported the third highest number of daily new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, along with Guangdong Province, and continued to report the highest number of daily new symptomless cases in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Sep 2, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency Sep 3, citing the National Health Commission.

The TAR has registered a total of 65 daily new locally transmitted cases on Sep 2, compared to 46 the day before, out of the total of 440 such cases registered throughout the PRC. Sichuan, the PRC’s current epicentre, has reported 128 such cases, followed by Heilongjiang with 67.

Others with high number of such cases on that day include Hainan (40) and Henan (14). Qinghai has reported 5 such new cases on Sep 2.

With regard to symptomless cases, TAR has registered 524 daily new cases on Sep 2 (compared to 575 the day before), against the total of 1,379 in the PRC.

Other provinces which have registered high number of such cases include Heilongjiang (168), Liaoning (116), Qinghai (104), compared to 125 the day before), Shandong (75), Sichuan (74), Guangdong and Henan (40 each).