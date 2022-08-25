TAR reports 566 daily new Covid cases on Aug 23, Qinghai 43, out of PRC’s 1,641

(TibetanReview.net, Aug23’22) – A total of 566 daily new Covid-19 cases were detected in Tibet autonomous Region (TAR) on Aug 23 (compared to 545 the day before), reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Aug 24, citing the country’s National Health Commission Aug 24. These included 23 symptomatic cases.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) as a whole has reported a total of 1,641 daily new cases on Aug 23, of which 380 were symptomatic.

TAR continues to be the second worst Covid-19 affected provincial-level region after Hainan in the PRC.

This is besides the fact that Qinghai Province, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo (or Domey), has reported a total of 43 new infections on Aug 23, of which 3 were symptomatic. It is the fourth worst covid-affected provincial-level region in the PRC after Hainan (700), TAR (566), and Xinjiang (175), and is followed by Shanxi (41).

Sichuan Province, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported a total of 37 daily new cases, of which 15 were symptomatic.

Gansu Province, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo, has reported a total of 7 daily new cases, of which 3 were symptomatic.

And Yunnan Province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported a total of 4 daily new cases, of which 2 were symptomatic.