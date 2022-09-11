China says businesses in TAR reopening, with strict Covid-19 rules

(TibetanReview.net, Sep11’22) – Businesses in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) are starting to reopen as a Covid-19 outbreak subsides. Construction projects are restarting. In capital Lhasa, supermarkets, pharmacies and restaurants have been given the go-ahead to reopen, reported China’s official cgtn.com Sep 10.

The report continued, however, that there were still new daily infections and authorities had imposed strict rules that businesses must follow.

Citing the National Health Commission’s briefing this morning, China’s official Xinhua news agency said that the TAR reported the third highest number of locally transmitted daily new Covid-19 cases and the highest number of symptomless cases on Sep 10.

China this morning reported a total of 179 locally transmitted cases throughout the PRC on Sep 10, of which 16, the third highest, were detected in TAR.

Also, China this morning reported a total of 959 asymptomatic daily new cases on Sep 10, of which 251, the highest in the PRC, were detected in TAR.

Qinghai Province, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of

Amdo (or Domey), has detected a total of 13 daily new cases on Sep 9, including 1 locally transmitted daily new case.

The PRC’s currently worst-hit province of Sichuan, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham (or Dotoe), has detected a total of 97 locally transmitted and 90 asymptomatic daily new cases on Sep 10. While capital Chengdu is the wort-hit, it is not clear how many have been detected in the Tibetan prefectures of Kardze (Chinese: Ganzi) and Ngawa (Aba).

Inner Mongolia is the second worst hit in terms of the number of daily new locally transmitted cases for the second day at 21, along with 32 symptomless cases.

Other PRC provinces with high number of daily new cases less than that in TAR included Guangdong with 15 daily new locally transmitted cases and 10 symptomless cases, Shandong with 9 daily new locally transmitted cases and 55 symptomless cases.