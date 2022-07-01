Exile Chinese dissidents support Tibetan middle way approach, seeks joint counter to current situation

(TibetanReview.net, Jul01’22) – Overseas Chinese dissidents have on Jun 27 praised the Tibetan exiles’ middle way policy conceived by His Holiness the Dalai Lama for the resolution of the Tibet issue, said a Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) secretariat report posted on the Tibet.net website Jun 30. The occasion was a meeting between Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the TPiE and Chinese dissidents based in New York.

The Chinese dissents have praised the middle way approach as a win-win policy for its foresightedness.

They have further said Tibetans, Taiwanese, and Hong Kongers should counter Communist China together.

The Speaker was stated to have briefed the Chinese dissidents on the evolvement of the exile Tibetan democracy, beginning from the time His Holiness the Dalai Lama set up a reform committee after a visit to India in 1956 when Tibet was a nominally autonomous region after the 17-Point Agreement between the two sides signed in 1951.

The Deputy Speaker was stated to have dwelled on what is being touted as a mutually beneficial middle way approach from the time it was first proposed by His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the 1980’s.

The middle way approach envisages the unification of and self-governance for an ethnically contiguous Tibetan region under the framework of the existing constitution of China.

China has dismissed the middle way proposal as a form of demand for independence.